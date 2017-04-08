 

   

Hawaii Island lane closures for the week of April 8-14, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.
All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Umauma Bridge in the vicinity of Hakalau (Route 19, Mile Marker 16) in both directions over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for bridge rehabilitation. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph, and vehicles that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing over the bridge is 12 feet.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Highway 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 8 and Mile Marker 12 in the vicinity of upper Kaumana on Monday, April 10, through Friday, April 14, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment.


