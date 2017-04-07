 

   

Police charge inmate with escape from HCCC following recapture

MEDIA RELEASE

Howard Hinds

Big Island police have charged a 26-year-old inmate from the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center following his escape Wednesday afternoon (April 5).

At 7:27 p.m. Thursday evening (April 6), detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section charged Howard Hinds, also known as Kaulana Hinds and Manoa Kamau, with one count of second degree escape.

At 1:23 p.m. Wednesday afternoon (April 5), South Hilo Patrol Officers responded to a report of a male inmate running from the facility. At 2:05 p.m., the inmate was located behind a residence on Omao Street, approximately ¾ of a mile from the correctional center and taken into custody without incident.

Bail for Hinds was set at $10,000. He is being held at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center pending his initial court appearance scheduled for this afternoon (April 7).


