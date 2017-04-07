MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Community Policing Section – Hawaiʻi Isle Police Activities League (HI-PAL) announces it’s next boxing event will be held at the Thelma Parker Gymnasium in Waimea on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Weigh-ins will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the fights will start at 6 p.m. sharp. The event is free to the public and there will be a concession.

The HI-PAL Boxing Program targets youth ages 8-17, who are interested in an organized, full-contact sport.

“We were overwhelmed with the support of the community from the first event held in North Kohala. We want to continue to provide these events for our keiki and encourage more athletes, coaches and clubs to participate,” said HI-PAL Boxing organizer, Officer ‘KJ’ Kauahikaua. “It’s great for the kids, and even more so for the boxing spectators.”

Anyone who is interested in this program may contact Officer Kapelieli Kauahikaua Jr. at the North Kohala Police Station at 889-6540 or by email at kapelieli.kauahikaua@hawaiicou….

