 

   

Categorized | News

Fire guts room in Holualoa Friday morning (April 7)

Posted on April 7, 2017. Tags: , ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to an 8:52 a.m. alarm Friday (April 7) to a structure fire mauka of Holualoa Elementary School in Kona.

Crews arrived to find a two-story home smoldering on the southeast downstairs corner of the house. A neighbor was using a garden hose to prevent the spread of the fire. Firefighters had the blaze out at 9:15 a.m.

Damage was mostly contained to a 20×10 foot room with its contents severely burnt. About eight people lived in the downstairs unit and the Red Cross is seeing to their immediate emergency needs for food, shelter and clothing.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5877.81  chart-1.14
S&P 5002355.54  chart-1.95
AAPL143.34  chart-0.32
FB140.78  chart-0.39
GOOG824.67  chart-3.21
INTC36.03  chart+0.00
MSFT65.68  chart-0.05
ORCL44.29  chart+0.11
QCOM56.32  chart-0.21
ALEX44.63  chart+0.23
BOH80.35  chart+0.09
BRN1.88  chart+0.14
BYD21.85  chart+0.02
CAGU0.30  chart+0.00
CPF29.86  chart-0.26
CYAN4.00  chart+0.08
HA45.75  chart-0.30
HCOM24.04  chart+0.01
HE33.64  chart-0.06
MLP11.95  chart-0.45
MRPI0.0023  chart-0.0007
NNUTU2.21  chart-0.06
PLFF0.0225  chart+0.0000
TBNK31.06  chart-0.09
TSO80.17  chart+0.85
Apr 7, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: