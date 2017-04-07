By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to an 8:52 a.m. alarm Friday (April 7) to a structure fire mauka of Holualoa Elementary School in Kona.

Crews arrived to find a two-story home smoldering on the southeast downstairs corner of the house. A neighbor was using a garden hose to prevent the spread of the fire. Firefighters had the blaze out at 9:15 a.m.

Damage was mostly contained to a 20×10 foot room with its contents severely burnt. About eight people lived in the downstairs unit and the Red Cross is seeing to their immediate emergency needs for food, shelter and clothing.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



