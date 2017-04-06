MEDIA RELEASE

Washington, DC—Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) Monday (April 3) announced the schedule for her statewide Town Hall Tour during the April District Work Period, which includes meetings on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lanaʻi, and in Hilo and Kona on Hawaiʻi Island.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent the people of Hawaiʻi in Congress,” said Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who represents the people of the Second Congressional District. “Our district is spread out, includes every island in the state, and is a long way from Washington, so my team and I focus on outreach in a variety of ways to serve Hawaii’s people and keep them updated.

“I invite my constituents on each island to come out and join me at a Town Hall near you, where I will share a congressional update, discuss local and national issues, and answer questions. I look forward to seeing you there!”

To RSVP for one of the following Town Halls, residents from the Second Congressional District are encouraged to sign up at gabbard.house.gov/townhall at least one day prior to the meeting date:

Hawaiʻi Island – Kona

6-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11th

Kealakehe Intermediate School

74-5062 Onipaa Street

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Lānaʻi

4:45-6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 13th

Lānaʻi Senior Center

309 Seventh Street

Lānaʻi City, HI 96763

Oʻahu

7:30-9 p.m.

Saturday, April 15th

Kainalu Elementary School

165 Kaiholu Street

Kailua, HI 96734

Molokaʻi

4:30-6 p.m.

Monday, April 17th

Mitchell Pauole Center

90 Ainoa Street

Kaunakakai, HI 96748

Hawaiʻi Island – Hilo

7:30-9 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18th

Waiakea High School

155 W. Kawili Street

Hilo, HI 96720

Kauaʻi

6-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19th

Kauaʻi Veterans Center

3215 Kapule Hwy

Līhuʻe, HI 96766

Maui

7:30-9 p.m.

Thursday, April 20th

Maui Tropical Plantation

1670 Honoapiilani Hwy

Wailuku, HI 96793

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



