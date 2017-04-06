MEDIA RELEASE
Washington, DC—Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) Monday (April 3) announced the schedule for her statewide Town Hall Tour during the April District Work Period, which includes meetings on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lanaʻi, and in Hilo and Kona on Hawaiʻi Island.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent the people of Hawaiʻi in Congress,” said Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who represents the people of the Second Congressional District. “Our district is spread out, includes every island in the state, and is a long way from Washington, so my team and I focus on outreach in a variety of ways to serve Hawaii’s people and keep them updated.
“I invite my constituents on each island to come out and join me at a Town Hall near you, where I will share a congressional update, discuss local and national issues, and answer questions. I look forward to seeing you there!”
To RSVP for one of the following Town Halls, residents from the Second Congressional District are encouraged to sign up at gabbard.house.gov/townhall at least one day prior to the meeting date:
Hawaiʻi Island – Kona
6-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11th
Kealakehe Intermediate School
74-5062 Onipaa Street
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Lānaʻi
4:45-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 13th
Lānaʻi Senior Center
309 Seventh Street
Lānaʻi City, HI 96763
Oʻahu
7:30-9 p.m.
Saturday, April 15th
Kainalu Elementary School
165 Kaiholu Street
Kailua, HI 96734
Molokaʻi
4:30-6 p.m.
Monday, April 17th
Mitchell Pauole Center
90 Ainoa Street
Kaunakakai, HI 96748
Hawaiʻi Island – Hilo
7:30-9 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18th
Waiakea High School
155 W. Kawili Street
Hilo, HI 96720
Kauaʻi
6-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19th
Kauaʻi Veterans Center
3215 Kapule Hwy
Līhuʻe, HI 96766
Maui
7:30-9 p.m.
Thursday, April 20th
Maui Tropical Plantation
1670 Honoapiilani Hwy
Wailuku, HI 96793
