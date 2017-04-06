MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i Island Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation which occurred in North Kohala on Thursday morning (April 6).

Shortly after 1 a.m., Thursday (April 6), officers responded to the intersection of Highway 250 and Kynnersley Road, in Kohala, after receiving a report of an active domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, officers observed a heavily damaged brown Toyota pickup truck which contained two occupants. It was determined that the truck had been rammed repeatedly by another vehicle, operated by the suspect, 32-year-old Dwight Antonio Rivera, of North Kohala.

One of the two occupants of the Toyota pickup,a 31-year-old North Kohala woman, received minor injuries and was taken to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital for treatment and was later released. The other Toyota occupant, a 36-year-old Kamuela man, did not report any injuries.

The suspect in this case, Dwight Antonio Rivera, is further described as being Filipino, 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. The vehicle he used during this incident was a red colored Dodge pickup truck.

Police ask that anyone with information on this incident or who may know Rivera’s whereabouts, to call 911 or the Police department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311. Additionally, callers can also contact Detective Brandon Mansur at 326-4646, extension 301, or via email at brandon.mansur@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to call ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

