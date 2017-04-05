UPDATED (4/5/2017)

The State Department of Health has announced that samples of Hilo Bay water taken Wednesday have come up clear throughout the Hilo Bay area that had been impacted by a sewage spill early this week.

Meanwhile, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM), which has been managing mitigation efforts following the spill, worked to remove all remaining warning signs that had barred the public from water activities.

The area receiving warning signs immediately following the spill spanned from the mouth of the Wailuku River to as far east as Reed’s Bay.

“The Department of Health has cleared all of Hilo Bay; the water testing data shows a return to normal,” said DEM Director Bill Kucharski. “It’s all clear.”

The incident began when a blocked sewer line sent an estimated 41,000 gallons of raw sewage into the Wailuku River and Hilo Bay on Monday morning, and the public was asked to follow posted signs and stay out of the water.

DEM took water samples in the Wailuku River and as far east as Reed’s Bay following the spill.

This is a Civil Defense sewage spill information update for Wednesday April 5 at 3 PM.

The Department of Environmental Management reports that water quality levels in the spill area have returned to normal. The Department of Health confirmed that all Hilo Bayfront area beach parks can now be opened. The County is mobilizing to open up the area at this time.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding throughout this incident. Have a safe day. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

This is a Civil Defense sewage spill information update for Wednesday April 5 at 10 a.m.

Hilo Bayfront area beach parks from Wailoa River mouth near Suisan to Wailuku River remain closed. Beach parks from Wailoa River mouth to Hilo Harbor, including Lili’uokalani Park and Banyan Drive are now open.

The County continues its testing of the water quality and conditions will be monitored daily.

Residents and visitors in the affected areas are advised to abide by all signs posted along the lower Wailuku River area and Hilo Bay. The signs will remain in effect until the Department of Health determines water quality is safe.

You will be updated as this situation changes. Thank you, and have a safe day. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

