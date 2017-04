MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Police Departments Area II Records and Firearms section located at the Kealakehe Police Station in Kona will be closed for business on Thursday, April 6, 2017, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Regular business hours will resume following these times.

Members of the public who wish to register firearms, request copies of reports, or conduct other records related business are being asked to adhere to these times.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email