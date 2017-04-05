 

   

Categorized | News

Police arrest escaped inmate

Posted on April 5, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Howard Hinds

Howard Hinds

A 26-year-old male inmate from the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center was arrested this afternoon (April 5) after reportedly escaping from the facility.

Responding to the 1:23 p.m. report of a male inmate running from the facility, South Hilo Patrol officers located the inmate hiding behind a residence on Omao street, approximately ¾ of a mile from the correctional center.

Howard Hinds, also known as Kaulana Hinds and Manoa Kamau, was taken into custody without incident at about 2:05 p.m. for the offense of second-degree escape. He was returned to the custody of the Department of Public Safety and is being held at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center while Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continue with the investigation.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5864.48  chart-34.13
S&P 5002352.95  chart-7.21
AAPL144.02  chart-0.75
FB141.85  chart+0.12
GOOG831.41  chart-3.16
INTC36.22  chart-0.06
MSFT65.56  chart-0.17
ORCL44.49  chart-0.10
QCOM56.47  chart-0.21
ALEX43.76  chart-0.58
BOH79.40  chart-1.67
BRN1.74  chart-0.06
BYD21.32  chart-0.52
CAGU0.30  chart+0.00
CPF29.81  chart-0.40
CYAN3.9159  chart+0.0159
HA45.90  chart-0.55
HCOM24.00  chart-0.07
HE33.80  chart+0.38
MLP11.50  chart-0.40
MRPI0.003  chart+0.001
NNUTU2.27  chart+0.00
PLFF0.0225  chart+0.0000
TBNK31.22  chart+0.05
TSO78.83  chart-1.06
Apr 5, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: