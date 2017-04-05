MEDIA RELEASE

A 26-year-old male inmate from the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center was arrested this afternoon (April 5) after reportedly escaping from the facility.

Responding to the 1:23 p.m. report of a male inmate running from the facility, South Hilo Patrol officers located the inmate hiding behind a residence on Omao street, approximately ¾ of a mile from the correctional center.

Howard Hinds, also known as Kaulana Hinds and Manoa Kamau, was taken into custody without incident at about 2:05 p.m. for the offense of second-degree escape. He was returned to the custody of the Department of Public Safety and is being held at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center while Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continue with the investigation.

