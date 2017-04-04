MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect involved in a kidnapping investigation.

A victim reported that on Friday (March 31), at approximately 8:00 p.m., while traveling eastbound on Mauna Kea Beach Drive in the Waikoloa area, he picked up a male hitchhiker. Once inside the victim’s vehicle, the hitchhiker brandished a weapon, demanded to be driven to an undisclosed location, and assaulted the victim causing him to sustain minor injuries. During this incident, the victim overtook a vehicle and quickly stopped and then exited his vehicle in an attempt to seek help. The victim’s vehicle rolled backwards and struck the front portion of the vehicle he had just passed. The victim then re-entered the driver’s seat of his vehicle, with the male suspect still inside, and continued driving eastbound on Mauna Kea Beach Drive and then southbound on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway.

In the area of Mauna Lani Bay Drive, the male suspect demanded that the victim stop the vehicle and the suspect exited. The suspect was then observed entering into an unknown make, older model white-colored van with darkened windows, a sliding side door, and no visible front license plate. The victim was able to leave the area in his vehicle and reported the incident to police the next day.

The male suspect is described as being middle-aged, possibly of Hawaiian and Asian descent, approximately 5-foot-10 to 6-foot in height, with black and gray colored “buzz cut” hair, a small mustache, a black and gray colored beard, no visible scars or tattoos, and was last seen wearing a white colored plain T-shirt, blue colored surf shorts, and a pair of slippers. The suspect was also carrying a black and gray colored backpack with small items tied to the front of it.

Police have identified the occupants of the vehicle that was struck however are asking that anyone who knows the identities of the male suspect or the individuals who may have picked up the male suspect to contact the Area II Criminal Investigation Section, Detective Carrie Akina, via email at Carrie.Akina@hawaiicounty.gov , or at (808) 326-4646 ext. 277. Persons with information may also contact the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may also call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

