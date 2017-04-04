MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for an 18-year-old Honokaʻa man who was reported as missing.

Desmond Kaluhimoku-Dela Cruz was last seen in the Paʻauhau subdivision in the Hāmākua District early Tuesday morning (April 4). He is described as Hawaiian, 5-foot-5, 120-130 pounds, slim build, short black hair, and was last seen wearing a hoodie and surf shorts.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Officer Robert Border at the Hāmākua Police Station or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

