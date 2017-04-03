MEDIA RELEASE

http://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/20170403_Wailuku-Sewage-Spill.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense message

The Dept. of Environmental Management reports a sewage spill occurred earlier today along Waianuenue Avenue and entered the Wailuku River in Hilo.

Work crews have cleared the blockage and water quality testing is being conducted. At this time, Hilo Bay and all parks within the break wall area are closed.

Residents and visitors in the affected area are advised to abide by all signs posted along the lower Wailuku River area and Hilo Bay. The signs will remain in effect until Department of Health determines water quality is safe.

