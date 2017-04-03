MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of March 27, 2017, through April 2, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 322 DUI arrests compared with 280 during the same period last year, an increase of 15 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 2 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 1 65 Puna 3 79 Kaʻū 0 3 Kona 14 153 South Kohala 2 18 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 20 322

There have been 339 major accidents so far this year compared with 372 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.9 percent.

To date, there were 7 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities, compared with 5 fatal crashes, resulting in 6 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 40 percent for fatal crashes, and 16.7 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



