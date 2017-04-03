MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 38-year-old Hilo man wanted for an outstanding bench warrant.

Albert Lopez Espaniola is wanted on a no bail warrant for Revocation of Probation.

He is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-8, 170 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and has tattoos on both arms and his upper and lower back.

Espaniola is considered to be armed and dangerous so police advise not to approach him.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

