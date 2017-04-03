MEDIA RELEASE

Oahu-based members of the 325 Brigade Support Battalion are scheduled to convoy between Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) and Kawaihae Pier, April 4 and 5, 2017, to return to home stations. Scheduled convoy times are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The convoys will use the Akoni Pule Corridor, Queen Kaahumanu Highway, Waikoloa Road, Mamalahoa Highway and Daniel K. Inouye Highway. They will be escorted by vans with rotating amber lights and signs that read “Convoy Ahead” or “Convoy Follows,” as appropriate.

The PTA Department of Army police have coordinated this activity with local authorities and military units. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, at (808) 969-2411 or (808) 824-1474 (cell).

