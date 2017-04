MEDIA RELEASE

Please avoid Laimana Street between Haili Street and Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo due to ongoing roadwork.

Traffic barricades have been erected and expected to remain in place until about 3 p.m. Monday (April 3).

Please use Waianuenue Avenue to arrange pickup of students at the Hilo Intermediate and Hilo High Schools.

