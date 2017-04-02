MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Preparatory Academy will host the annual Waimea College Fair sponsored by the Hawaii Association for College Admission Counseling from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, in the schoolʻs Castle Gym. The event is free and is designed for all Waimea area students interested in pursuing higher education opportunities.

This yearʻs program will feature 80 colleges, including all colleges and universities within the state of Hawaii. Other colleges represented include:

California Institute of Technology

Dartmouth College

Santa Clara University

Gonzaga University

University of British Columbia

University of California, Irvine

Colorado State University

Northeastern University

University of Oregon

West Point

A general advising and financial aid center will be available to students and their families to answer specific questions regarding the college admission process and financial aid.

For more information, please visit the Hawaii Association for College Admission Counseling website at www.hawaiiacac.org, or email HawaiiACAC@gmail.com

