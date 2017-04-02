MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent single lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Milepost Markers 20 and 22, on Friday, March 31 through Friday, April 7, over a 24-hour period, for drainage improvements.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Umauma Bridge in the vicinity of Hakalau (Route 19, Mile Marker 16) in both directions over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for bridge rehabilitation. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph, and vehicles that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing over the bridge is 12 feet.

2) PEPEEKEO TO HAKALAU

Alternating single lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 10 and 15.6 in the vicinity of Pepeekeo to Hakalau on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for roadway improvements.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Highway 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 8 and Mile Marker 12 in the vicinity of upper Kaumana on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment.

