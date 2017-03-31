The episode 61g flow continues to enter the ocean at the Kamokuna ocean entry (center), and was producing a robust plume. The western Kamokuna delta, which was abandoned in late September 2016, is visible to the left of the entry. A few weak surface breakouts were still active on the coastal plain, but most surface activity is within approximately 3.5 km (2.2 miles) of the vent. The episode 61g tube is marked by fume traces that can be seen along the flow field, and Puʻu ʻŌʻō is visible in the center of the skyline. Photo taken Thursday, March 30, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A close-up view of the Kamokuna ocean entry. A tiny delta has been building, but is not clearly visible through the thick plume. One spot of incandescence can be seen through a break in the plume (center) just above sea level. Floating, steaming blocks were also seen in the water just off the ocean entry (lower middle-right). Photo taken Thursday, March 30, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. March 23-30, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. March 23-30, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. March 23-30, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. March 23-30, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

Kīlauea continues to erupt at its summit and East Rift Zone. This past week, the summit lava lake level varied between about 14 and 34 m (46-112 ft) below the vent rim. The 61g flow was still active, with lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna and small surface breakouts downslope of Puʻu ʻŌʻō on the pali and the coastal plain. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. During the past week, small-magnitude earthquakes continued to occur beneath the volcano. GPS measurements continue to show deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant change in the summit fumarole temperature or gas output was noted this past week.

No earthquakes were reported felt on the Island of Hawai’i during the past week.

Visit the HVO website (hvo.wr.usgs.gov) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates and other volcano status reports, current volcano photos, recent earthquakes, and more; call (808) 967-8862 for a Kīlauea summary update; email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. March 23-30, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. March 23-30, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

