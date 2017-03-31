MEDIA RELEASE

Military Units are scheduled to conduct various training here in April that may be heard by surrounding communities.

For the community’s awareness, the training is as follows.

March 29 – April 4 Marines, mortar and artillery training, PTA

March 29 – April 4 Marines, machine gun training, PTA

March 29 – April 4 Marines, grenade launcher training, PTA

April 1 – 30 Army, unmanned aerial vehicle training, PTA

April 4 – 8 Army, rifle grenade training, PTA

April 4 – 9 Army, demolitions training, PTA

April 5 – 19 Army, helicopter gunnery training, PTA

April 21 – 30 Army, machine gun training, PTA

The military in Hawaii appreciates the community’s understanding and continued support for local military training. While sometimes loud, the sounds of training represent how the military ensures the nation’s service members are ready to accomplish the mission and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison-Pōhakuloa (USAG-P) Public Affairs Office at (808) 969-1966 or email eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil. The USAG-P Public Affairs Office responds to all reported concerns during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

M231 L Module Artillery Charge System charges are stacked and ready to be loaded into M777A2 Lightweight Towed Howitzers during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 21, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marines with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, prepare to emplace M777A2 Lightweight Towed Howitzers during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 21, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marines with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, prepare to emplace M777A2 Lightweight Towed Howitzers during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 21, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Edwardo Acosta with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, uses a pickaxe to loosen dirt and rock before emplacing an M777A2 Lightweight Towed Howitzers during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 21, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marines with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, prepare to emplace M777A2 Lightweight Towed Howitzers during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 21, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marines with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, practice reporting as the crew of gun three during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 22, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) Packs are attached to a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) at Pohakuloa Training Area, March 22, 2017. MTVR are used to transport M777A2 Howitzers to firing points across the training area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) Packs belonging to U.S. Marines with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment are attached to a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 22, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marines with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, lineup to receive during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 22, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Alan Aleman with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, uses the top of a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) as a vantage point during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 21, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marine Master Sgt. Ricardo Broderick, field artillery chief, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, briefs his Marines during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 22, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, operate an M777A2 Lightweight Towed Howitzer during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 22, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, Bravo Battery, operate M777A2 Howitzers at Pohakuloa Training Area, March 22, 2017. The M777A2 Howitzer is a towed artillery system used for its mobility and wide range of firing angles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, operate an M777A2 Lightweight Towed Howitzer during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 22, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, operate an M777A2 Lightweight Towed Howitzer during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 22, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) A U.S. Marine with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, swabs the chamber of an M777A2 Lightweight Towed Howitzer during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 22, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, dig trenches to emplace an M777A2 Lightweight Towed Howitzer during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 22, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, inspect munitions for their M777A2 Lightweight Towed Howitzer during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 22, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, prepare an M777A2 Lightweight Towed Howitzer during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 22, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, operate an M777A2 Lightweight Towed Howitzer during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 22, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, prepare M777A2 Lightweight Towed Howitzers for fire during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 23, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, operate an M777A2 Lightweight Towed Howitzer during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 23, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) A U.S. Marine assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, loads M231 L Module Artillery Charge System charges into an M777A2 Lightweight Towed Howitzer during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 23, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. DeAndre Gage with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, prepares to travel to another firing point as part of the advanced party during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 23, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released) U.S. Marine Private First Class Tristan Jones with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, prepares to travel to another firing point as part of the advanced party during Spartan Fury at the Pohakuloa Training Area, on the big island of Hawaii, March 23, 2017. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level pre-deployment training exercise designed to improve sustainment training for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Kouns/Released)

