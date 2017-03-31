 

   

Military convoys between Pohakuloa and Kawaihae Pier, April 2-3, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii— Oahu- and Okinawa-based members of the 12th Marine Regiment are scheduled to convoy between Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) and Kawaihae Pier, April 2 and 3, 2017, to return to home stations. Scheduled convoy times are from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The convoys will use the Akoni Pule Corridor, Queen Kaahumanu Highway, Waikoloa Road, Mamalahoa Highway and Daniel K. Inouye Highway. The convoys will be escorted by the military police.

The PTA Department of Army police have coordinated this activity with local authorities and military units. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, at (808) 969-2411 or (808) 824-1474 (cell).


