Banyan Drive temp one-way traffic for Heart Walk Saturday (April 1)

Posted on March 31, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

To accommodate mass walkers at the 20th Annual Hilo Heart & Stroke Walk & Health Fair, there will be a temporary one-way traffic pattern on Banyan Drive.

Traffic will be allowed to flow in the makai, or northeasterly, direction on Banyan Drive between both sides of Lihiwai Street.

The one-way traffic pattern will be in effect between the hours of 8-9 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

During these times, parking will only be allowed on one side of Banyan Drive to coincide with the one-way traffic pattern.


Mar 31, 2017 / 2:00 pm

 

 

