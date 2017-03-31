MEDIA RELEASE

To accommodate mass walkers at the 20th Annual Hilo Heart & Stroke Walk & Health Fair, there will be a temporary one-way traffic pattern on Banyan Drive.

Traffic will be allowed to flow in the makai, or northeasterly, direction on Banyan Drive between both sides of Lihiwai Street.

The one-way traffic pattern will be in effect between the hours of 8-9 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

During these times, parking will only be allowed on one side of Banyan Drive to coincide with the one-way traffic pattern.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



