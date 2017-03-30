By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue units responded to a 2:43 a.m. alarm Thursday (March 30) to 133 Alawaena Street in Waiakea for a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a homeowner using a garden hose to put out a fire at a wood working shop. About 30 percent of the 20-by-40 foot wood shop was burned. Crews used a thermal camera to pinpoint hotspots and put them out for the owner. The fire was declared out at 3:20 a.m.

The homeowner said a neighbor had called, an orange glow was seen in the shop so he used a garden hose to extinguish it. Damage to the wood shop was estimated to be about $10,000 with $200,000 saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

