 

   

Categorized | News

Wood shop in Waiakea burns in early morning fire Thursday (March 30)

Posted on March 30, 2017. Tags: , ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue units responded to a 2:43 a.m. alarm Thursday (March 30) to 133 Alawaena Street in Waiakea for a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a homeowner using a garden hose to put out a fire at a wood working shop. About 30 percent of the 20-by-40 foot wood shop was burned. Crews used a thermal camera to pinpoint hotspots and put them out for the owner. The fire was declared out at 3:20 a.m.

The homeowner said a neighbor had called, an orange glow was seen in the shop so he used a garden hose to extinguish it. Damage to the wood shop was estimated to be about $10,000 with $200,000 saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5915.14  chart+17.60
S&P 5002369.21  chart+8.08
AAPL144.00  chart-0.12
FB142.50  chart-0.15
GOOG832.35  chart+0.94
INTC35.83  chart+0.26
MSFT65.82  chart+0.35
ORCL44.68  chart+0.16
QCOM57.495  chart+0.135
ALEX44.24  chart+0.35
BOH82.90  chart+2.88
BRN1.95  chart+0.14
BYD21.64  chart+0.24
CAGU0.30  chart+0.00
CPF30.93  chart+1.30
CYAN4.00  chart-0.09
HA47.00  chart+0.25
HCOM22.635  chart-0.165
HE33.34  chart-0.06
MLP11.60  chart+0.20
MRPI0.0007  chart-0.0003
NNUTU2.26  chart-0.04
PLFF0.0315  chart+0.0000
TBNK31.25  chart-0.08
TSO81.41  chart-1.62
Mar 30, 2017 / 2:36 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: