MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of March 20, 2017, through March 26, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 302 DUI arrests compared with 270 during the same period last year, an increase of 11.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 2 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 4 64 Puna 5 76 Kaʻū 0 3 Kona 11 139 South Kohala 2 16 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 22 302

There have been 313 major accidents so far this year compared with 347 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9.8 percent.

To date, there were 6 fatal crashes, resulting in 6 fatalities, compared with 4 fatal crashes, resulting in 5 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 50 percent for fatal crashes, and 20 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

