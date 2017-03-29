 

   

Categorized | News

Police DUI stats for the week of March 20-26, 2017

Posted on March 29, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of March 20, 2017, through March 26, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 302 DUI arrests compared with 270 during the same period last year, an increase of 11.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District	Weekly Total	Year to Date
Hāmākua 	0		2	
North Hilo	0		2	
South Hilo	4		64	
Puna    	5		76	
Kaʻū    	0		3	
Kona    	11		139	
South Kohala	2		16	
North Kohala	0		0	
Island Total	22		302

There have been 313 major accidents so far this year compared with 347 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9.8 percent.

To date, there were 6 fatal crashes, resulting in 6 fatalities, compared with 4 fatal crashes, resulting in 5 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 50 percent for fatal crashes, and 20 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5897.55  chart+22.41
S&P 5002361.13  chart+2.56
AAPL144.12  chart+0.32
FB142.65  chart+0.89
GOOG831.41  chart+10.49
INTC35.57  chart-0.03
MSFT65.47  chart+0.18
ORCL44.52  chart-0.17
QCOM57.36  chart-0.02
ALEX43.89  chart+0.01
BOH80.02  chart-0.40
BRN1.81  chart-0.04
BYD21.40  chart-0.11
CAGU0.30  chart+0.00
CPF29.63  chart-0.15
CYAN4.09  chart+0.14
HA46.75  chart-1.25
HCOM22.80  chart-0.14
HE33.40  chart-0.15
MLP11.40  chart+0.20
MRPI0.001  chart+0.000
NNUTU2.30  chart-0.10
PLFF0.0315  chart+0.0000
TBNK31.33  chart+0.33
TSO83.03  chart+1.40
Mar 29, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: