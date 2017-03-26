MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Highways Division will begin resurfacing work on Ainako Ave. and Manulele St. on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, to Friday, March 31, 2017. Work is scheduled between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather and construction conditions permitting.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution as heavy vehicles will be in the work zone. Alternating lane closures will be in effect. At a minimum, one lane of travel (for two-way traffic) will be provided at all times through the construction area.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



