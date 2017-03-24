MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island police have charged two men in connection with a burglary that occurred on Monday night in the Waiākea Uka area of South Hilo.

The homeowner, a 37-year-old Hilo man, reported that while remotely checking his video surveillance on his cell phone, he observed a male in his garage that was carrying the victim’s back pack. Upon returning home, he discovered the male suspect was no longer in the area and that his residence had been entered and several items were now missing.

The victim then reported that the suspect and two other males returned and confronted him but left before officers arrived. He was able to provide a license plate number and a description of the vehicle and its occupants.

Responding officers located and stopped the vehicle, two suspects were taken into custody and were being held in the police cellblock for suspicion of first degree burglary, first degree theft, and drug offenses.

Wednesday (March 22), at 4:35 pm, after conferring with prosecutors, 48-year-old Charles Mather of Hilo was charged with first degree burglary, first degree theft, second degree theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and ownership possession prohibited. Mather was released after posting $17,500 in bail.

The second suspect, 43-year-old Charles Aiona of Keaʻau was charged with first degree burglary, three counts of third degree promoting a dangerous drug, and three counts of prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia. Aiona was also released after posting $26,000 in bail.

