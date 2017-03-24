MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Mason D. Beck who is wanted for questioning in connection with another robbery reported to have occurred today (March 24) in Keaʻau.

In today’s incident, a 66-year-old local man reported that he was driving his 1991 blue colored Ford F-150 truck with Hawaii license plate ZAY202, when he picked up a male hitch hiker within the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. While in the Keaʻau town area, the hitchhiker pulled out a knife and ordered the victim to drive to Stainback highway. When they reached the area of the old quarry, the suspect ordered the victim to stop the vehicle. He then took some of the victim’s personal belongings, ordered him out of the vehicle, then left with the victim’s truck heading back toward Highway 11.

Beck is known to frequent Pāhoa town and the Kalapana Black Sands subdivision, though he is not known to have a permanent residence. He is described as being Caucasian, blonde hair, blue eyes, a short beard, a scar on the left side of his face, 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds with a medium build.

This is the second such incident with a hitchhiker taking a vehicle by threat of force with a dangerous weapon. Beck is also wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery reported to have occurred March 15, 2017 in Pāhoa.

Police strongly urge motorist to make wise decisions about picking up hitchhikers.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section have been assigned to continue this investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident or knows the whereabouts of Beck contact Detective Wendall Carter of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961-2383 or wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.go…. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

