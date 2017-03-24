MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 22-year-old Hilo man who is wanted for Bail Jumping. Austin Juanito Fernandez was last seen leaving the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center on Thursday (March 23) at about 8 a.m. He failed to return to the correctional center at 1 p.m. as ordered.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-7, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tear drop tattoo on his face next to his right eye, and a tattoo of the word “MOB” on his right forearm.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

