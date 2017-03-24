MEDIA RELEASE

Police are asking for the Public’s assistant in locating a missing California woman named Margaret Hooper. She was last seen in the Naalehu area. Described as caucasian, 5-foot-8 in height, brown shoulder length wavy hair, about 140 pounds. Last seen wearing jeans and a colored blouse.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Ka‘u Police at 939-2520 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

