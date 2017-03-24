MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Hawaiian Airlines and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) announced Friday (March 24) that the union’s membership ratified a 63-month contract amendment that provides significant compensation increases for the airline’s 670 pilots.

Pilots approved the contract amendment outlined in a tentative agreement reached last month between Hawaiian and ALPA. The amendment takes effect April 1 and its term extends through July 1, 2022.

“This contract amendment recognizes the contributions our pilots have made to our company, while allowing us to continue to grow and compete as a world-class airline,” said Jon Snook, Hawaiian’s chief operating officer and the company’s lead negotiator.

Hawaiian Airlines reached new accords in 2016 with three labor unions representing more than 2,200 employees. It is currently in negotiations with the Association of Flight Attendants, whose contract became amendable in January.

