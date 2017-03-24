MEDIA RELEASE

Third annual contest involved finding technology solutions to address affordable housing, food sustainability or creation of innovative industries.

Honolulu, Hawaii – From farms as tourist attractions and using drones to efficiently monitor crops to apartments built for both housing as well as food purposes and energy generated by foot power along sidewalks were some of the top ideas from keiki across the state. The Hawaii State House of Representatives celebrated these ideas by honoring the first-place winners of the Hawaii: Next 50 Contest on March 23, 2017.

The contest is inspired by former Governor George Ariyoshi’s book, Hawaii: The Past Fifty Years, The Next Fifty Years. Students were tasked to read the book to gain insight into the events that shaped Hawaii in its first 50 years of statehood, and then provide commentary on how technology could be utilized to keep us moving forward in solving key issues facing residents.

Students, their families, and teachers were invited to the state capitol where the winning participants were honored in the House of Representatives, followed by a luncheon with legislators, including Ariyoshi. The winners also earned one-on-one mentorship sessions with Sultan Ventures to discuss implementing their ideas as a real-world project. The top-24 scoring entrants will also be invited to participate in a series of innovation boot camps hosted by Sultan Ventures later this year.

The winners are:

Essay

Grades 4-5: Elianan Sueoka, Aina Haina Elementary School

Grades 6-8: Kye Steele, Governor Samuel Wilder King Intermediate School

Grades 9-12: Robert Dempsey, Kealakehe High School

Multimedia

Grades 4-5: Kershylle Alivio, Maemae Elementary School

Grades 6-8: Remy Kubota, Highlands Intermediate School

Grades 9-12: Aiyann Bennion, Kahuku High School

To see copies of all winning essays and multimedia entries, visit bit.ly/2017HINext50

More information can be found online at www.HawaiiNext50.com.

