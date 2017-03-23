 

   

Henry Street in Kailua-Kona was closed due to a brushfire Thursday (March 23)

This is a Civil Defense Road Update for Thursday, March 23 at 5 PM. Hawaii Police Dept. reports Henry St. in Kailua-Kona, which was closed earlier due to a brush fire, is now completely reopened. All area roads are open. Please be advised that Fire crews may still be in the area. Drive safely. Hawaii County Civil Defense.

UPDATE: Queen Kaahumanu Highway now open. Henry Street still closed.

This is a road closure information message for Thursday March 23, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. A portion of Henry Street in Kailua-Kona is closed between Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway and Kuakini Highway due to a brushfire in the area. Motorists, area residents and visitors are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes due to the associated smoke hazard and fire department personnel on-scene.


Mar 23, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

