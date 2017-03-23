UPDATE

This is a Civil Defense Road Update for Thursday, March 23 at 5 PM. Hawaii Police Dept. reports Henry St. in Kailua-Kona, which was closed earlier due to a brush fire, is now completely reopened. All area roads are open. Please be advised that Fire crews may still be in the area. Drive safely. Hawaii County Civil Defense.

UPDATE: Queen Kaahumanu Highway now open. Henry Street still closed.

MEDIA RELEASE

This is a road closure information message for Thursday March 23, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. A portion of Henry Street in Kailua-Kona is closed between Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway and Kuakini Highway due to a brushfire in the area. Motorists, area residents and visitors are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes due to the associated smoke hazard and fire department personnel on-scene.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



