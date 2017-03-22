MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the following persons whose images were captured on a surveillance camera in connection with a burglary in Puna.

On Thursday, March 16, 2017, between 1:20 a.m. and 10:05 a.m., two male suspect’s entered a business in the Kalapana area and removed numerous items.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of the persons in the photos or anything else about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Officer Terrance Scanlan Jr. at 965-2716.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

