Police DUI stats for the week of March 13-19, 2017

March 21, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of March 13, 2017, through March 19, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Seven of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 280 DUI arrests compared with 251 during the same period last year, an increase of 11.6 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District	Weekly Total	Year to Date
Hāmākua 	1		2	
North Hilo	0		2	
South Hilo	4		60	
Puna    	4		71	
Kaʻū    	1		3	
Kona    	14		128	
South Kohala	1		14	
North Kohala	0		0	
Island Total	25		280

There have been 293 major accidents so far this year compared with 317 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.6 percent.

To date, there were 5 fatal crashes, resulting in 5 fatalities, compared with 4 fatal crashes, resulting in 5 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 25 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.


Mar 21, 2017

 

 

