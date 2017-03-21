MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island Police are searching for a 59-year-old Honomū man who was reported missing on Monday (March 20).

Glenn S. Oyama was last seen in Hilo on Sunday (March 19) at about 11:30 p.m and requires medication.

He is described as Japanese, 5-foot-7, 190 pounds with black/gray hair, and brown eyes. Oyama may be operating a 1999 Toyota Camry 4 door sedan with Hawaii license plates ZBT753.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

