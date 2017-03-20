 

   

Categorized | News

Police warn public about a phone scam posing as a utility company

Posted on March 20, 2017.

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are warning the public about a telephone utility scam. A Naʻalehu business reported Tuesday (March 14) that it received a phone call from someone posing as a representative of Hawaiʻi Electric Light Company. The caller claimed the business’ electric bill was overdue and said that the electricity would be turned off unless the bill was paid immediately.

Police caution the public not to respond to requests for payment that comes by telephone or the internet. If you think a notification from a utility company may be legitimate, confirm it by calling the published phone number in the phone book and not through any phone number you receive over the phone or internet.

A Hawaiʻi Electric Light Company Representative commented that if anyone receives a call requesting payment for a utility bill to call the utility company first to confirm.


Mar 20, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

