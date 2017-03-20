MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking the public for help in identifying the person whose image was captured on surveillance cameras in connection with a theft from a Hilo store.
On Thursday (February 2, 2017), an adult male shoplifted an item from a Hilo Store. The incident was captured on video surveillance cameras.
The male is described as being possibly Asian, with fair to medium complexion, black medium length hair and wearing a black baseball cap, white T-shirt, black pants and a gray backpack.
Police ask anyone who knows the identity of this person in the photo to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Officer Joshua Gouveia at 961-2213.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
