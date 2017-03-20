 

   

Police are seeking a person in connection with theft in a Hilo store

MEDIA RELEASE

Surveillance image

Surveillance image

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking the public for help in identifying the person whose image was captured on surveillance cameras in connection with a theft from a Hilo store.

On Thursday (February 2, 2017), an adult male shoplifted an item from a Hilo Store. The incident was captured on video surveillance cameras.

The male is described as being possibly Asian, with fair to medium complexion, black medium length hair and wearing a black baseball cap, white T-shirt, black pants and a gray backpack.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of this person in the photo to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Officer Joshua Gouveia at 961-2213.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


