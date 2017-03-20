MEDIA RELEASE

Police are asking for assistance in locating Jeanie Jara a 45-year-old woman from Pahala. Jara was last seen by the Pahala Community Center. She is described as 5’2″ tall, 130 pounds and shoulder length black hair. Jara was last seen driving a 2006 Toyota Sequoia, license plate number HHH-547. If located please contact police.

Police ask anyone with any information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

