Freehub Fuji Norcom-Straight Fuji Altamira CX 1.3 Fuji Transonic-Elite 2017 Fuji Brevet 1.1 Disc Fuji Cross-1.1

MEDIA RELEASE

Name of product:

Fuji bicycles

Hazard:

The rear wheel freehub can slip while pedaling, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:

Replace

Consumer Contact:

Advanced Sports International toll‐free at 888-286‐6263 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at fujibikes.com or ovalconcepts.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Units:

About 650

Description:

This recall involves Advanced Sports International’s 2017 Fuji bicycles with Oval Concepts Rear Wheels. The aluminum or carbon fiber bicycles come in a variety of colors. The bicycle model name is printed on the frame of the bicycle. The wheel model number is printed on the rim of the wheel. The hub model number is printed on the drive-side hub flange.

Recalled models include:

Incidents/Injuries:

Advanced Sports International has received four reports of freehub slipping while pedaling. No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled bicycles and contact Advanced Sports International to receive a free replacement freehub body.

Sold At:

Fuji Bicycle and Authorized Oval Concept dealers from April 2016 through October 2016 for between $2,000 to $8,000.

Importer(s):

Advanced Sports International, of Philadelphia, Pa.

Distributor(s):

Advanced Sports International, of Philadelphia, Pa.

Manufactured In:

China and Taiwan

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at (800) 638-2772 or teletypewriter at (301) 595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

