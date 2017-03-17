MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 23-year-old Pepeʻekeo / Honomū man wanted for two outstanding bench warrants.

Jordan K. F. Botelho is wanted on a $500 warrant for traffic offenses as well as a no bail revocation warrant for narcotic offenses.

Botelho is also wanted for questioning in four unrelated theft investigations.

He is described as white, 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with brown short hair, brown eyes. Botelho has 96728 tattooed on his left leg, a large fish tattoo on his right leg, and a tattoo on his right forearm.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



