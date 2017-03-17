MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Mason D. Beck who is wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery reported to have occurred this past Wednesday (March 15) in Pāhoa.

A 37-year-old man visiting from Germany reported to police that he was operating a local friend’s vehicle when he stopped to pick up a male hitchhiker on the Pāhoa-Kalapana Road (Route 130) near Pāhoa. After getting into the vehicle, the suspect threatened the victim with a carpenter’s nail gun and instructed him to continue driving. Approximately 5-6 miles past Pāhoa Village, the suspect ordered the victim to pull to the side of the road at which time he ordered the victim out of the car. The suspect left with the vehicle and was last seen headed in the Kalapana direction.

Beck is known to frequent Pāhoa town and the Kalapana Black Sands subdivision, though he is not known to have a permanent residence. He is described as being Caucasian, with blonde hair, blue eyes, a short beard, a scar on the left side of his face, 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds with a medium build.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section have been assigned to continue this investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident or knows the whereabouts of Beck to contact Detective Dean Uyetake of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2379 or dean.uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

