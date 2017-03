MEDIA RELEASE

A major road in Hilo was temporarily closed early Friday morning.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m., a vehicle traveling west on Puainako Avenue struck a utility pole near the ʻIwalani Street and Kāwili Street intersection.

The impact severed the pole near its base and blocked both lanes of traffic and resulted in the road closure. The driver of the vehicle was not seriously injured.

At 8 a.m., police opened the roadway after the repairs were completed.

