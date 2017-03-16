MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are warning the public of two phone scams currently being reported.

In the first scam, the callers offer loans with low interest rates, but require a down payment.

The second scam informs people that they won a large sum of money by using their credit card at common locations such as Walmart, Target, CVS, etc. The scammers identify themselves as lawyers or government agents and request a payment fee (either for taxes or entry fee) via Green Dot cards or Western Union.

The public is reminded to never provide any personal information (to include birthdates / social security numbers / credit card information / and Bank information etc.) to anyone.

If you believe you are contacted by a person involved in a scam call the Police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311

