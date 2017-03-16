 

   

Categorized | News

Police warn public about phone scams

Posted on March 16, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are warning the public of two phone scams currently being reported.

In the first scam, the callers offer loans with low interest rates, but require a down payment.

The second scam informs people that they won a large sum of money by using their credit card at common locations such as Walmart, Target, CVS, etc. The scammers identify themselves as lawyers or government agents and request a payment fee (either for taxes or entry fee) via Green Dot cards or Western Union.

The public is reminded to never provide any personal information (to include birthdates / social security numbers / credit card information / and Bank information etc.) to anyone.

If you believe you are contacted by a person involved in a scam call the Police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5900.76  chart+0.71
S&P 5002381.38  chart-3.88
AAPL140.69  chart+0.23
FB139.99  chart+0.27
GOOG848.78  chart+1.58
INTC35.14  chart+0.04
MSFT64.64  chart-0.11
ORCL45.73  chart+2.68
QCOM58.35  chart-0.17
ALEX43.92  chart+0.10
BOH85.17  chart+1.08
BRN2.15  chart-0.09
BYD20.21  chart-0.13
CAGU0.30  chart+0.00
CPF31.28  chart+0.73
CYAN3.80  chart-0.35
HA48.20  chart-1.55
HCOM23.74  chart+0.18
HE32.95  chart-0.34
MLP10.90  chart-0.35
MRPI0.002  chart+0.000
NNUTU2.31  chart-0.14
PLFF0.0315  chart+0.0000
TBNK31.32  chart+0.31
TSO85.13  chart-0.35
Mar 16, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: