MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island police are warning the public of two phone scams currently being reported.
In the first scam, the callers offer loans with low interest rates, but require a down payment.
The second scam informs people that they won a large sum of money by using their credit card at common locations such as Walmart, Target, CVS, etc. The scammers identify themselves as lawyers or government agents and request a payment fee (either for taxes or entry fee) via Green Dot cards or Western Union.
The public is reminded to never provide any personal information (to include birthdates / social security numbers / credit card information / and Bank information etc.) to anyone.
If you believe you are contacted by a person involved in a scam call the Police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311
