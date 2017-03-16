MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person whose image was captured on a surveillance camera in connection with a motor vehicle theft.

At approximately 10:50 p.m. on January 10, the victim awoke to the sound of his pickup truck starting up and being driven off of the property by unknown person(s).

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of the person in the photo or anything else about this case to contact Detective Tuckloy Aurello at 961-2385 or by email at tuckloy.aurello@hawaiicounty.g….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

