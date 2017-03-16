MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 25-year-old man wanted for outstanding warrants.

Keoni K. Kalanui-Manantan is also wanted for questioning in connection with an unrelated Burglary investigation that occurred in Waipiʻo Valley.

He is described as Hawaiian, 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with brown short hair, brown eyes.

Kalanui-Manantan is known to frequent the North Kohala, Honokaʻa, and the Waipiʻo Valley areas.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



