MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 17-year-old female who was reported missing.
Casey Baker-Fien was last seen in Hilo on December 8, 2016.
She is described as caucasian, 5-foot-3, 114 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes.
Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
