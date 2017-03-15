 

   

Police are searching for a Hilo girl reported missing

MEDIA RELEASE

Casey Baker-Fien

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 17-year-old female who was reported missing.

Casey Baker-Fien was last seen in Hilo on December 8, 2016.

She is described as caucasian, 5-foot-3, 114 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


