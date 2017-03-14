MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three individuals involved in a robbery investigation.

On the morning of March 2, 2017, a man reported that while in the area of Kīlauea Avenue and Kūkūau Street, he was confronted by three males and a female on bicycles who assaulted him and then fled with his backpack.

One of the male suspects (depicted in the above surveillance still image) is described as being in his mid-20’s, about 5-foot-6, 140-150 lbs. with fair skin, dark hair, and wearing a white shirt.

The second male suspect is described as being about 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, weighing about 150 lbs., fair skin, with long black hair.

The female was only described as having long dark colored hair, and wearing a black backpack and was last seen wearing a pink sweater and long pants.

Police ask anyone who knows the identities of these persons, witnessed the incident or has any information about this investigation to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Detective Sandor Finkey at (808) 961-2384.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers program is run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to call ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

