Police DUI stats for the week of March 6-12, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of March 6, 2017, through March 12, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 16 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 255 DUI arrests compared with 227 during the same period last year, an increase of 12.3 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District	Weekly Total	Year to Date
Hāmākua 	0		1	
North Hilo	0		2	
South Hilo	5		56	
Puna    	6		67	
Ka‘ū    	0		2	
Kona    	5		114	
South Kohala	0		13	
North Kohala	0		0	
Island Total	16		255

There have been 262 major accidents so far this year compared with 288 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9 percent.

So far this year, there have been four fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island, resulting in four fatalities, compared with four fatal crashes resulting in five fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) during the same period last year. This represents an decrease of 20 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.


