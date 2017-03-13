MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of March 6, 2017, through March 12, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 16 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 255 DUI arrests compared with 227 during the same period last year, an increase of 12.3 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 1 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 5 56 Puna 6 67 Ka‘ū 0 2 Kona 5 114 South Kohala 0 13 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 16 255

There have been 262 major accidents so far this year compared with 288 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9 percent.

So far this year, there have been four fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island, resulting in four fatalities, compared with four fatal crashes resulting in five fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) during the same period last year. This represents an decrease of 20 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

