Oahu and Okinawa based members of the 12th Marine Regiment are scheduled to convoy between Kawaihae Pier and Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) from March 14-20, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in support of unit training.

The convoys will use these roadways: Akoni Pule Corridor, Queen Kaahumanu Highway, Waikoloa Road, Mamalahoa Highway and Daniel K. Inouye Highway. The convoys will be escorted by the Hawaii Police Department.

Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care around military convoys.

For questions, contact the PTA Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, at (808) 969-2411.

