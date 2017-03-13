 

   

Hawaiian Airlines launches direct service between Kauai and Kona

Posted on March 13, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiian Airlines Sunday (March 12) launched its once daily non-stop service between Kaua‘i’s Līhu’e Airport (LIH) and Hawai‘i Island’s Kona International Airport (KOA). Today’s inaugural flight marked the first time in the airline’s history that it connected Līhu‘e and Kona with a non-stop flight. The 263-mile flight becomes Hawaiian’s longest Neighbor Island route, besting its flights between Hilo, Hawai‘i Island (ITO) and Honolulu International Airport (HNL) on O‘ahu by nearly 60 miles.

Līhu’e (LIH)/Kona (KOA) schedule:


